Officials searching for missing Orangeburg woman with medical condition

Alana Jenny Holmes-missing woman from Orangeburg
Alana Jenny Holmes-missing woman from Orangeburg(Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg officials are searching for a missing woman last seen on Nov. 11.

25-year-old Alana Jenny Holmes was last seen on Wingate Street wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and a black leather jacket.

Officials say Holmes suffers from Bipolar Schizoaffective Disorder and is supposed to take medication daily.

Anyone with information on Holmes’s whereabouts should contact the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety or call Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

