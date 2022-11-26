SkyView
Gamecocks returning to victory celebration in Columbia

The Gamecocks are heading back to Columbia victorious.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After defeating Clemson for the first time in nine years, the Gamecocks are returning to Columbia.

The team is heading to Gamecock Park and USC’s athletics department said they’re expecting them at around 7:30 p.m.

