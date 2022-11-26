Gamecocks returning to victory celebration in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After defeating Clemson for the first time in nine years, the Gamecocks are returning to Columbia.

THE STREAK HAS BEEN BROKEN‼️



Capstone will be glowing ✨garnet ✨tonight to celebrate @GamecockFB's win over the team in the upstate! 🤙 pic.twitter.com/J1bTEEdCn0 — Gamecock Athletics (@GamecocksOnline) November 26, 2022

The team is heading to Gamecock Park and USC’s athletics department said they’re expecting them at around 7:30 p.m.

Hey, #Gamecocks!



Let’s #WelcomeHome @GamecockFB in style. 😎



The team will be arriving to Gamecock Park around 7:30 and fans can enter through the armory side entrance.



See y’all there! 🤙 — Gamecock Athletics (@GamecocksOnline) November 26, 2022

