FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful start to the new work week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As you head back to work and school after the Thanksgiving holiday we will have fantastic weather on Monday with bright sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Clear skies and comfortable tonight with lows near 50 but it will still be a little breezy.

Sunny and nice to start the work week with highs in the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday.

A cold front produces another round of rain on Wednesday.

Cooler temperatures move in behind this front with highs in the 50s Thursday and Friday.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Tonight will be pleasant with lows slipping down to near 50 under mainly clear skies, however we will still have a little bit of a breezy out of the WSW at 10-20 mph.

An upper level ridge builds over the region Monday and Tuesday producing mainly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 60s.

On Wednesday our next cold front will swing through the Carolinas leading to another round of showers and a few thunderstorms.

Behind this front a cool, Canadian high pressure will dive down over the eastern half of the country cooling off our temperatures as we drop down into the 50s on Thursday and Friday with lows dipping into the 30s.

We do look to warm up for next weekend as highs climb back into the upper 60s Saturday and Sunday but we will have a good deal more clouds around both days.

FIRST ALERT FORECASTs.

Tonight: Mainly clear and comfortable with lows near 50.

Monday: Bright sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: More sunshine with highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Thursday: Mainly sunny but cooler with highs only in the upper 50s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 50s.

