FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered showers Sunday morning then warm and breezy in the afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Increasing clouds tonight with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Sunday morning. Rain moves out by lunchtime with plenty of sunshine for the afternoon along with warm and breezy conditions.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Clouds building tonight with a few showers possible after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

Scattered showers and a few storms Sunday morning then sunny and warm for the afternoon with highs in the 70s.

Sunny and pleasant to start the work week with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A cold front produces another round of showers Wednesday.

Slightly cooler temperatures behind this front with highs in the 50s Thursday and Friday.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Clouds will continue to thicken this evening along with a few isolated showers in advance of our next system.

WIS (WIS)

A fast moving cold front will produce scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder Sunday morning.

WIS (WIS)

The rain and clouds then quickly clear out behind the front leading to plenty of sunshine Sunday afternoon warming highs into the middle 70s but it will be breezy with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

WIS (WIS)

For the start of the new work week high pressure slides back over the area creating a couple nice days with mainly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday our next cold front will swing through the Carolinas sparking off another round of showers and a few thunderstorms.

WIS (WIS)

Behind this front a cool, Canadian high pressure dive down over the eastern half of the country cooling off our temperatures as highs drop down into the 50s on Thursday and Friday.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a few isolated showers late. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Scattered showers and a few t-storms early then skies clear for the afternoon. Highs in the middle 70s.

Monday: Bright sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: More sunshine with highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Thursday: Mainly sunny and cooler with highs only in the upper 50s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 50s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.