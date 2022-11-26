FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Early storms possible on Sunday after a mainly sunny Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clouds will move out overnight allowing for more sunshine into Saturday! However, rain showers with the potential for t-storms will be the case as we roll on into Sunday morning. Luckily, this will all be clearing out by the later phases of Sunday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Clouds will be on the decrease for our Friday night!

Mainly sunny skies will win the day for Saturday.

Scattered showers return Sunday morning. As a front presses through t-storms can’t be ruled out, before things dry out late day.

Sunshine makes a nice return into the start of the work and school week.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

High pressure will be taking over tonight, helping clouds to be on the decrease. Lows are on pace to tumble back into the 30s by tomorrow morning.

Saturday sunshine will win out tomorrow with highs increasing nicely into the upper mid-60s, but clouds will increase late into the afternoon and evening.

Sunday will come along with warmer air pushing in, followed by a cold front. This will lead to unsettled weather and the chance of isolated storms!

After that’s all said and done, a great deal of sunshine will settle in for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid-60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Clouds clear out with low in the upper and mid-30s across the region.

Saturday: Mainly sunny skies with high temps in the upper mid-60s.

Sunday: Scattered showers and t-storms early, as skies clear into the afternoon. Highs around 73F.

Monday: Great deal of sunshine with highs in the mid-60s.

