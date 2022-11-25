Thanksgiving earthquake rumbles in the Midlands

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake was felt in the Midlands Thanksgiving.

The USGS reported a 1.9 magnitude earthquake shook the area at around 11:22 a.m. It had an epicenter 3.9 miles east southeast of Elgin. It had a depth of approximately half a mile below the surface.

