Thanksgiving earthquake rumbles in the Midlands

The USGS said the Thanksgiving earthquake happened near Elgin.(USGS)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake was felt in the Midlands Thanksgiving.

The USGS reported a 1.9 magnitude earthquake shook the area at around 11:22 a.m. It had an epicenter 3.9 miles east southeast of Elgin. It had a depth of approximately half a mile below the surface.

