SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina gets some of the least sleep in America

File Photo
File Photo(PRNewswire)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Have you been getting enough sleep? If you live in South Carolina a new report says residents are in the top ten for the least sleep in the country.

Researchers at MattressInsider.com looked at the data from County Health Rankings and Roadmaps 2022 to find the percentage of adults getting less than seven hours of sleep a night.

Hawaii ranked as the U.S. state with the least amount of sleep at 43.2%. West Virginians came in second at 42.5%. South Carolina residents came in at number nine in the study, with 38.8% of adults reporting fewer than seven hours of sleep.

The U.S. average is around 35.2%.

A spokesperson from the website said,

“Research has revealed that getting less than seven hours of sleep a night is linked to poor health such as weight gain, increased risk of diabetes, heart disease, and depression. Getting 7 hours or over on a regular basis results in better cognitive abilities and a lower risk of health concerns.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Anyone with information on this man is being asked to leave a tip with Crime Stoppers.
Fight at pizza restaurant leaves one injured in Richland County
Jessica Marie Peebles, 29
Arrest warrant issued in Sumter County kidnapping case
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Grocery stores open Thanksgiving 2022
Officer recovering after Thanksgiving traffic assault
Officer recovering after Thanksgiving traffic assault, officials say

Latest News

Furry Friend Friday: Declan
Investigators said a cooking fire spread throughout the building on Thanksgiving.
Saluda County rendering plant catches fire on Thanksgiving
The USGS said the Thanksgiving earthquake happened near Elgin.
Thanksgiving earthquake rumbles in the Midlands
Benedict College
Benedict Tigers set to take on Bulldogs in first appearance in playoffs