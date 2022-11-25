SkyView
Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag

Tayag and WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash on Tuesday.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag before a Mass of Christian...
A visitation will be held on Tuesday for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag before a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday.(Palmetto Funeral Group)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday.

Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on Carolina Place Drive in Fort Mill, S.C.

Tayag’s funeral, or Mass of Christian Burial, is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 12 p.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church on Waxhaw Highway in Lancaster, S.C.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HOPE of Lancaster County.

An obituary page with more details and directions to the service locations can be found here.

Read Also: Funeral arrangements set for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers

CPD officer assaulted in Thanksgiving traffic