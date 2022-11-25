LR5 students create new light display for Holiday Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals Park

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Center for Advanced Technical Studies and the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission have partnered together to create a new display.

The four-frame display is for the annual Holiday Lights on the River event at Saluda Shoals Park.

“My job as a designer is to take other people’s visions and make them happen,” said Chapin High student Lily Cayton.

The students created an animated Santa beaming up into a UFO with a red nose and reindeer antlers.

Students from four different programs at The Center collaborated on the project.

“I really felt like we made an excellent display, and I was really glad that I got to work on this,” said Chapin High student Jonah Bickley.

In addition to creating the display, students from The Center joined Saluda Shoals staff for their decoration day to install ground lighting around the displays.

The Center’s display and over 400 other animated shows will be shown on Nov. 24, until Dec. 31.

