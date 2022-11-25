Furry Friend Friday - Declan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Declan is a Hound mix puppy available for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. He just turned 3 months old!

Declan and his 9 siblings were born to their stray mother, Daisy. Declan is the last of his siblings still waiting to be adopted! Daisy has found her forever home as well.

Declan loves to cuddle! He adores all people especially when they give him attention and love. He is super sweet and loves to talk to you. This adventurous boy loves playing outside, going for walks and playing ball. Declan is one of the few canines that actually enjoy bath time! He is so calm and loves to get scrubbed up in the warm water.

Declan gets along great with the cats in his foster home and other dogs and puppies. He is fabulous with kids too! Declan would make the perfect addition to just about any family looking for a larger breed pup!

You can meet Declan this Saturday at Pawmetto Lifeline. We will be open for adoptions from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Get a head start on the adoption process by filling out an adoption application online before your visit at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

