Benedict Tigers set to take on Bulldogs in first appearance in playoffs

Benedict College
Benedict College(AP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict Tigers are set to take on the Wingate Bulldogs Saturday.

The 2022 NCAA Division II Playoff game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff at the Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

The Tigers are making their first-ever showing in the playoffs. After going 11-0 and winning the SIAC championship, they had a bye in the first round of the playoff brackets on Nov. 19.

Saturday’s game is the second round, the third is scheduled for Dec. 3 and the national semifinals will be on Dec. 10. The Division II national championship game will be on Dec. 17 at McKinney ISD Stadium in TX.

Tickets for the game can be purchased at the link here.

