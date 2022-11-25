Benedict Tigers set to take on Bulldogs in first appearance in playoffs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict Tigers are set to take on the Wingate Bulldogs Saturday.

The 2022 NCAA Division II Playoff game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff at the Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

The Tigers are making their first-ever showing in the playoffs. After going 11-0 and winning the SIAC championship, they had a bye in the first round of the playoff brackets on Nov. 19.

Saturday’s game is the second round, the third is scheduled for Dec. 3 and the national semifinals will be on Dec. 10. The Division II national championship game will be on Dec. 17 at McKinney ISD Stadium in TX.

