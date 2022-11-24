School hosts vigil for slain Dorchester Co., UVA football player

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A candlelight vigil was held on Wednesday at the Woodland High School Football stadium to honor the life of one of the three University of Virginia students killed in a shooting.

Lavel Davis Jr., a wide receiver with the UVA Cavaliers and a former Woodland High School student, died from his injuries in a Nov. 13 shooting.

The vigil, hosted by the Woodland High School class of 2020, will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday night with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players killed in a shooting when another student opened fire onboard a bus returning from a Nov. 13 field trip.

The suspect in the shooting, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., was captured after a manhunt ended with him being captured outside of Richmond, Va. He faces three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and additional gun-related charges.

Flameless candles for Wednesday’s vigil will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Cards will also be available for attendees to leave notes for the family.

Flamed candles will not be allowed in the stadium for the ceremony.

Davis’s family held a vigil for him Sunday night in his hometown of Ridgeville.

Along with Davis, D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were also killed in the shooting. Two others were wounded in the shooting, including another football player.

The final two games of the school’s football season were canceled in the wake of the shooting.

The celebration of Davis’s life will be on Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. at the ballrooms at the North Charleston Convention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.