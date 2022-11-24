Officer recovering after Thanksgiving traffic assault

SkyView
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A uniformed Columbia Police Department (CPD) officer is recovering after being assaulted in the middle of traffic on Devine Street.

The officer was headed to an off-duty security assignment when he was assaulted by a 27-year-old suspect.

Officials say around 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Stanley J. Howell allegedly threw a plastic bottle at the officer’s patrol car while at a traffic light.

Investigators say the CPD officer got out of the marked patrol car because he believed the suspect needed help and got attacked by the suspect.

During the altercation, the officer tased Howell. The suspect was treated at the scene by EMS before being taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

While being interviewed by a supervisor regarding the incident, the suspect admitted to his part in the incident.

Howell is charged with assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest and public disorderly conduct.

WIS First Alert Weather: Nov. 24, 2022