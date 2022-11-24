SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Funeral arrangements set for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers

Myers was tragically killed alongside pilot Chip Tayag on Tuesday afternoon
Jason Myers GoFundMe
Jason Myers GoFundMe(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend, the family has announced.

On Friday, Nov. 25, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located at 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road in Matthews, N.C.

On Saturday, Nov. 26, the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the same location.

Myers was tragically killed alongside pilot Chip Tayag on Tuesday afternoon when WBTV’s Sky 3 helicopter crashed near I-77 in south Charlotte.

The GoFundMe page for Myers can be found HERE.

WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers is seen with his wife and four children over the years.
WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers is seen with his wife and four children over the years.(Source: Family-submitted photo)

More: Former WBTV chief meteorologist Eric Thomas remembers Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information on this man is being asked to leave a tip with Crime Stoppers.
Fight at pizza restaurant leaves one injured in Richland County
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Grocery stores open Thanksgiving 2022
Crash on I-77N closes left lane
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes open back up after crash on I-77N

Latest News

Redcliffe Plantation State Historic Site, Beech Island, SC
SC state parks offering free admission on Black Friday
Jessica Marie Peebles, 29
Arrest warrant issued in Sumter County kidnapping case
WIS First Alert Weather: Nov. 24, 2022
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Grocery stores open Thanksgiving 2022
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A drier Thanksgiving leads to heavier rain showers tomorrow morning