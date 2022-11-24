FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain showers move in Friday morning, Saturday is mostly sunny

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Happy Thanksgiving! We have some rain on the way for Friday morning, we are dry Saturday, but more rain moves in Sunday.

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Expect a 70% chance of some late night rain showers with lows in the low 50s.

Wet start to Friday with a 90% chance of showers in the morning, then it tapers off by the afternoon.

Sunshine returns with low 60s Saturday as high pressure builds over the region.

A cold front moves in Saturday night and brings better chances of rain (90%) for Sunday morning.

Highs are in the low 70s Sunday afternoon.

Sunshine returns Monday with mid 60s.

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT DISCUSSION

Cloudy this evening with a few on and off showers expected. The best chance of light rain showers happens after midnight tonight, chances are around 70%. Expect lows in the low 50s.

wis (WIS)

Your Black Friday morning shopping looks to be dreary and wet. There’s a 90% chance of rain throughout the morning, some locations could see some heavier downpours. We can expect around 0.5-1″ of rain. The rain becomes more scattered as the day progresses with clouds skies and high temps in the upper 50s. A cold front and a coastal low is the cause for the rain that moves through.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Behind the cold front we have high pressure that keeps us dry for Saturday. It’s looking like great football weather for the Palmetto Bowl if you are headed to Clemson for the noon kickoff.

wis (WIS)

Highs here in Columbia are in the low 60s with mostly sunny skies as the high pressure dominates our weather.

wis (WIS)

Another cold front nears from the west and brings a 90% chance of rain to the region. It looks again like the heaviest rain happens after midnight Saturday night until around 1pm Sunday afternoon. An additional 0.5-1″ is possible. Sunday is warmer with low 70s for high temps. With the warmer air expect a few rumbles of thunder possible.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

High pressure builds back in over the region Monday and that clears us up. Lows are near 50 in the morning and we have mid 60s by the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Few evening showers then a better chance of lite rain after midnight.

Friday: Widespread areas of rain early, tapering late into the day. Rain chance 90%. Highs around 59.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with low temps in the upper 30s and highs reaching the low 60s.

Sunday: Rain returns with some early morning showers and downpours. There’s a 90% chance of rain with highs in the low 70s.

Monday: Sunshine returns with lows in the low 50s and highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with low 40s for lows and highs in the upper 60s.

wis (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.