FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cloudy and damp for Black Friday then another round of rain on Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The rain has moved out of the Midlands and now it’s just a cloudy and damp Black Friday. A few stray sprinkles are still possible but it should be dry for some high school football playoff games tonight.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Cool and damp for the rest of our Black Friday with temperatures in the 50s.

Sunshine returns with low to mid 60s Saturday afternoon as high pressure builds over the region.

A cold front moves in Sunday morning bringing another round of rain.

Sunny and comfortable Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Another front producers more showers Wednesday afternoon/evening.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT DISCUSSION

The showers have wrapped up across the Midlands outside a few sprinkles but it is on the cool and damp side with temperatures hovering in the 50s..

The good news is the rain should be completely gone by this evening so it will be dry for high school football as we enter the final weeks of the playoffs.

WIS (WIS)

Behind the cold front high pressure will build over the Carolinas keeps us dry for Saturday leading to a fantastic forecast for the Palmetto Bowl if you are headed to Clemson for the noon kickoff. Temperatures should warm into the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies Saturday afternoon.

WIS (WIS)

Another cold front slides into the Midlands Sunday morning leading to more showers with an additional 0.5-1″ of rain possible. We could even have a few rumbles of thunder and lightning with these showers Sunday morning. The rain will clear by the afternoon and skies will turn sunny pushing highs into the lower 70s Sunday afternoon.

WIS (WIS)

High pressure builds back in over the region Monday and that keeps the sunshine to start the new work week. Lows are near 50 in the morning and we have mid 60s by the afternoon.

More nice weather on Tuesday with highs in the middle 60s.

The chance for showers returns Wednesday afternoon/evening as a third system pushes into the region.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Friday: Rather cloudy and cool with highs around 59.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with low temps in the upper 30s and highs reaching the low to mid 60s.

Sunday: Rain returns with morning showers and a few downpours. There’s a 90% chance of rain with highs in the low 70s.

Monday: Sunshine returns with lows in the low 50s and highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with low 40s for lows and highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 70s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.