FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A drier Thanksgiving leads to heavier rain showers tomorrow morning

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A happy Thanksgiving all! Today looks to be on the drier side, just with cloudier conditions. Showers arrive on Black Friday with heavy rainfall potential for the morning, tapering off into the afternoon.

wis
wis(WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Our Thanksgiving forecast will feature mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 60s.
  • Rain presses in for Black Friday, resulting in a soggy shopping outlook, especially early on.
  • More showers are likely on Sunday, after we actually get a partly sunny Saturday now.

Thanksgiving will have a good deal of clouds during the day with highs in the low to mid 60s.

After midnight a cold front will swing into the region and bring us a good deal of early Friday rain.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

The rain Friday will be the heaviest early in the day and start to taper off by the afternoon, resulting in over 1″ locally for some.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Saturday is now looking to be partly sunny, with rainfall potential now slated to return on Sunday instead!

WIS
WIS(WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy conditions. Highs around 60 degrees.

Friday: Widespread areas of rain early, tapering late into the day. Rain chance 90%. Highs around 60 again.

Saturday: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s.

Sunday: Scattered showers return with a chance of an afternoon storm. Highs in the low 70s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

