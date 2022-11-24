DHEC urges South Carolina residents to discard some ‘faulty’ at-home COVID-19 test kits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is urging residents to discard their IHealth COVID-19 at-home test kits.

DHEC says some of the kits may have faulty result cartridges because of a manufacturer error.

The faulty cartridges may return inaccurate results, including an absent or very faint control line.

The kits have been confirmed faulty by DHEC’s COVID-19 Coordination Office (CCO), after conducting a sample test.

Kits from lot #221CO20203 Exp. 2022/08/02 should be discarded in the trash. Replacement kits can be acquired at DHEC county health departments.

