Tigers hungry for Gamecocks: 2022 Palmetto Bowl showdown

Saturday's showdown could be a potential upset.
(USC and Clemson's logos)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Tigers are hungry for the Gamecocks, Clemson says they’re aiming for an eighth straight win over USC.

The game is set for Saturday at Memorial Stadium, kickoff is at noon.

Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney said, “Our regular season is over, if you will.”

He continued, “South Carolina is a goal of its own for us, a season of its own. It’s that time.”

The last time the teams met, the Tigers put on a dominating performance. They won 30-0.

Though confident, the Tigers may have reason to pause. The Gamecocks’ victory over Tennessee has fans and the team revved up.

The team broke school records and quarterback Spencer Rattler had the best night of his career. The victory threw the AP poll into disarray after the Volunteers lost to the unranked Gamecocks. Clemson is currently 10-1 for the season and is ranked #7.

Earlier in the season, the Gamecocks broke into the top 25 for the first time since 2018. They briefly held onto it before being knocked out of the ranking. However their record this season of 7-4 has left them bowl-eligible.

RELATED COVERAGE

Fans were split on social media, with some predicting another loss. Others were more hopeful, if the Gamecocks show up Saturday playing as they did against TN then there’s a high chance of another upset.

