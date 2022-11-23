Soda City Live: Guitars for vets local chapter prepares for inaugural concert

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Guitars for vets in Columbia is gearing up for its inaugural fundraiser in South Carolina to provide guitars and guitar lessons for veterans dealing with PTSD and other concerns.

The local chapter is partnering with an animal shelter to not only assist shelters with funds but to pair vets with pets based on their needs.

The fundraising concert will take place on Monday, Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $100 and you can email HSmith@TheSouthernGroup.com for more information.

