Soda City Live: Community dance center to host grand reopening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dance South is a community arts center that allows youth in Columbia the opportunity to express themselves through dance.

For almost two decades dancers of all ages have performed in numerous competitions and parades and have appeared on national television.

All of this is under the of Joy Nicole. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Dance South was forced to temporarily close.

This weekend the arts center will host its RE-Opening following a performance in the annual Christmas Parade.

The grand re-opening celebration will be on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. at 6108 Two Notch Road in Columbia.

