SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday with Dr. Cedrek McFadden

Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday with Dr. Cedrek McFadden
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday with Dr. Cedrek McFadden
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving is not only a day we get to spend with our family and loved ones but a day we get to eat a great deal of our favorite foods, but what are the cons of stuffing your face on turkey day?

Board-certified colorectal and general surgeon, Dr. Cedrek McFadden shares some tips on ways to avoid making health mistakes for Thanksgiving.

  • It’s more than just one day. Talking point
  • Do not skip breakfast and lunch before Thanksgiving dinner. Talking point
  • Remember the veggies. Talking point
  • Slow down when eating. Talking point
  • Put away the baggy clothes. Talking point
  • Remember the exercise. Talking point
  • Rethink starting a new diet.

For more information on Dr. McFadden, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.
Elderly man crashes car into Bishopville Wendy’s, multiple injured
Elderly man crashes car into Bishopville Wendy’s, multiple injured
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag
Zonnie Cyrus was found deceased by a pond in Saluda County.
Death of Saluda County man whose body was found near pond ruled a homicide, family pleads for justice
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

Latest News

Soda City Live: Community dance center to host grand reopening
Soda City Live: Community dance center to host grand reopening
Soda City Live: Guitars for vets local chapter prepares for inaugural concert
Soda City Live: Guitars for vets local chapter prepares for inaugural concert
Soda City Live: Nvisionu
Soda City Live: Midlands couple working together to promote healthier lifestyle
Soda City Live: Thankful for a home adoption special
Soda City Live: Columbia Animal Services “Thankful for a Home” pet adoption special