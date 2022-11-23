SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

No. 1 ranked South Carolina takes on Cal Poly for first contest

The Gamecocks face Miami (Fla.) Sunday in the second round
The Gamecocks face Miami (Fla.) Sunday in the second round(South Carolina Athletics)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tonight the Gamecocks Women’s Basketball team takes on Cal Poly. The game was set for 8 p.m. ET in San Luis Obispo, California.

South Carolina started the 2022-23 season ranked No. 1 in both the AP and the USA Today/WBCA Coaches’ Polls.

This is the first time ever the two teams will be playing against each other.

The Gamecocks will be closing out a four-game road stretch tonight. After tonight’s game, the team will be opening a homestand with a noon tipoff against Hampton on Sunday, Nov. 27.

The Gamecocks were led on the court by two-time reigning National Player of the Year Aliyah Boston, who was averaging 13.3 points and 10.8 rebounds at the start of the game.

Boston scored a basket in the team’s last game against Stanford with two seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime. The Gamecocks overcame a 10-point deficit with 10 minutes remaining to force the extra period, where they pulled away to secure the victory.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag
FILE PHOTO
Chick-fil-A distribution center brings $80 million investment and new jobs to Lexington County
Start of the game against Tennessee on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Gamecocks fined by SEC after fans storm field in victory
Elderly man crashes car into Bishopville Wendy’s, multiple injured
Elderly man crashes car into Bishopville Wendy’s, multiple injured

Latest News

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws a short pass during the second half of an...
Rattler, Uiagalelei follow similar paths into rivalry game
An image from the 2021 Tiger Burn.
WATCH: USC Tiger Burn annual tradition returns ahead of Palmetto Bowl
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches during the first half of an NCAA college...
Staley, VanDerveer back Griner at S Carolina-Stanford game
gamecocks women's basketball logo.jpg
USC women’s basketball defeats Stanford in overtime thriller