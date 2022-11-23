No. 1 ranked South Carolina takes on Cal Poly for first contest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tonight the Gamecocks Women’s Basketball team takes on Cal Poly. The game was set for 8 p.m. ET in San Luis Obispo, California.

South Carolina started the 2022-23 season ranked No. 1 in both the AP and the USA Today/WBCA Coaches’ Polls.

This is the first time ever the two teams will be playing against each other.

The Gamecocks will be closing out a four-game road stretch tonight. After tonight’s game, the team will be opening a homestand with a noon tipoff against Hampton on Sunday, Nov. 27.

The Gamecocks were led on the court by two-time reigning National Player of the Year Aliyah Boston, who was averaging 13.3 points and 10.8 rebounds at the start of the game.

Boston scored a basket in the team’s last game against Stanford with two seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime. The Gamecocks overcame a 10-point deficit with 10 minutes remaining to force the extra period, where they pulled away to secure the victory.

