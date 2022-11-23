Lexington Police searching for missing teen last seen at school

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old last seen at school yesterday morning.

Officials say Jay’la Clark was last seen on Nov. 22 at River Bluff High School.

Clark is 5′3″ and 120 pounds and was wearing blue jeans, and a grey/black jacket with pink, purple and white Crocs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262 or ealewine@lexsc.com.

