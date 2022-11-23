SkyView
Lexington Police searching for missing teen last seen at school

Missing teen Jay’la Clark
Missing teen Jay’la Clark(Lexington Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old last seen at school yesterday morning.

Officials say Jay’la Clark was last seen on Nov. 22 at River Bluff High School.

Clark is 5′3″ and 120 pounds and was wearing blue jeans, and a grey/black jacket with pink, purple and white Crocs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262 or ealewine@lexsc.com.

