I-77 South reopens after deadly helicopter crash

The crash happened in the area of I-77 near the Nations Ford Road exit.
“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss."
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte have reopened after Tuesday’s helicopter crash that killed WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag.

The crash happened in the area of I-77 near the Nations Ford Road exit. Two lanes reopened just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and the right lane was back open shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to transportation officials.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, congestion remains in the area and drivers are advised to stay alert and use caution when traveling through the area.

WBTV issued the following statement following the crash:

“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss. Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives. We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families.”

WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Robinson R44 helicopter crashed around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, agency officials said.

“The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents,” a statement read.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said no vehicles on the interstate were involved in the crash and the helicopter crashed off to the side of the roadway.

The crash happened near Interstate 77 at the Nations Ford Road exit.

In a tweet, Jennings called the pilot a hero, stating that witnesses indicated Tayag made “diversionary moves away from the highway to save lives.”

“Because of his heroic acts, there were no further injuries or vehicles on the highway involved in this incident,” Jennings said.

