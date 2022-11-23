Grocery stores open Thanksgiving 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you need a last-minute ingredient for your holiday meal, some major retailers will still be open on Thanksgiving Day this year.

The following stores are scheduled to be open, although many are operating on reduced hours so employees can spend time with their families:

Dollar General - 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Food Lion - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harris Teeter - 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ingles - Open until 4 p.m.

Lowes Foods - 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Whole Foods - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Please note store hours may vary by location.

Publix, Target, Trader Joe’s and Walmart stores will be closed for Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.