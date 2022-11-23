SkyView
Fight at pizza restaurant leaves one injured in Richland County

Anyone with information on this man is being asked to leave a tip with Crime Stoppers.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fight in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant left one person injured.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a man in a photograph Wednesday. Investigators said a woman was hurt during an altercation at Cici’s Pizza in Sandhills. RCSD said the dispute was over parking.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to leave a tip with Crime Stoppers.

