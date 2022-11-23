SkyView
Election night tie runoff leads into special election in Saluda

*
*(WTOC)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 23, 2022
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - An election night tie led to a runoff election in Saluda, which will need a special election to finally decide who will fill a vacant seat.

The town of Saluda held a runoff election Tuesday night after a tie during the General Election.

Tuesday’s runoff results for the Mayor showed Miliken Matthews won. He received 244 votes and Amelia Herlong received 200 votes. Matthews had also run unopposed in the City Council Ward 1 race during the General Election.

A representative for the town said a special election will be held to fill the seat in the spring of 2023.

WIS First Alert Weather: Nov. 23, 2022