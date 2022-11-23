DECISION 2022: Sumter runoff results
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday night Sumter held runoff elections for Schoolboard and for City Council.
School Board District 1:
Brian L Alston, 228 votes
Daniel Palumbo, 331 votes
School Board District 2:
Frank Baker, 150 votes
Brittany English, 368 votes
School Board District 4:
Tarah Cousar Johnson, 600 votes
Monica D. Squires, 386 votes
School Board District 8:
Phil Leventis, 488 votes
Jeff Zell, 719 votes
City Council District 1
Joe Brown, 66 votes
Anthony Gibson, 120 votes
