DECISION 2022: Sumter runoff results

By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday night Sumter held runoff elections for Schoolboard and for City Council.

School Board District 1:

Brian L Alston, 228 votes

Daniel Palumbo, 331 votes

School Board District 2:

Frank Baker, 150 votes

Brittany English, 368 votes

School Board District 4:

Tarah Cousar Johnson, 600 votes

Monica D. Squires, 386 votes

School Board District 8:

Phil Leventis, 488 votes

Jeff Zell, 719 votes

City Council District 1

Joe Brown, 66 votes

Anthony Gibson, 120 votes

