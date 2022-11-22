SkyView
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag

The two people were killed in a helicopter crash.
“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss."
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened near Interstate 77 at the Nations Ford Road exit.

WBTV issued the following statement following the crash:

“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss. Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives. We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families.”

Myers grew up in Union and Catawba counties and watched WBTV as a child. His career took him to Raleigh, Texas and Virginia before he came back home to the Charlotte area.

He married his childhood friend, Jillian, and the two have four children together.

Tayag came to WBTV in 2017 as an ENG pilot operating Sky3.

He had been a pilot for more than 20 years.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

ally there are two people who will not be going home and spending the holidays with their loved ones. I ask that we pray for the families,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said in a press conference about the crash.

