WATCH: Team coverage of I-77 crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WIS) - A helicopter crash left two people dead on I-77 Tuesday near Charlotte. Officials advised drivers to avoid the area while they cleared the area. Two people were pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency.

Police investigators held a briefing on the crash shortly before 2 p.m. and said no vehicles on the highway were involved.

