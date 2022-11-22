SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

WATCH: Team coverage of I-77 crash in Charlotte

A crash on I-77 left two people dead.
A crash on I-77 left two people dead.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WIS) - A helicopter crash left two people dead on I-77 Tuesday near Charlotte. Officials advised drivers to avoid the area while they cleared the area. Two people were pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency.

Police investigators held a briefing on the crash shortly before 2 p.m. and said no vehicles on the highway were involved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Start of the game against Tennessee on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Gamecocks fined by SEC after fans storm field in victory
FILE PHOTO
Chick-fil-A distribution center brings $80 million investment and new jobs to Lexington County
File photo of gavel and scales of justice.
Orangeburg County, law enforcement agencies sued over alleged failure to act after man killed by girlfriend’s stalker
Zonnie Cyrus was found deceased by a pond in Saluda County.
Death of Saluda County man whose body was found near pond ruled a homicide, family pleads for justice
File Graphic
Woman shot, killed at Watermark Place

Latest News

Talkin' Trash Tuesday: Reducing Holiday Waste
Tony Chivaroli is joining the WIS First Alert Weather Team.
MEET THE TEAM: Tony Chiavaroli joins WIS’ First Alert Weather
The South Carolina Department of Education logo.
South Carolina students to eat more local produce in education partnership
The Lakeview High School logo
WATCH: Lakeview High School commemorates 1963 championship, dedicates athletic field