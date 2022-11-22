SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Trial date delayed in Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit

The trial involving a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach has been pushed back.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The trial involving a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach, the 19-year-old girl killed when a boat allegedly driven by Paul Murdaugh crashed, has been pushed back.

The lawsuit that names multiple defendants, including Alex Murdaugh and Parker’s Store, was originally scheduled to go to trial on January 9.

The suit claims Paul Murdaugh was able to buy alcohol underage prior to the 2019 boat crash in Beaufort.

The trial was originally set to begin Monday, Jan. 9 but has been delayed.

According to the court filing, a new trial date has not been determined yet.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.
FILE PHOTO
Chick-fil-A distribution center brings $80 million investment and new jobs to Lexington County
Start of the game against Tennessee on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Gamecocks fined by SEC after fans storm field in victory
Zonnie Cyrus was found deceased by a pond in Saluda County.
Death of Saluda County man whose body was found near pond ruled a homicide, family pleads for justice
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag

Latest News

A billboard for the “H is for Hiring” campaign pictured in Columbia on Nov. 22, 2022.
‘H is for Hiring’ campaign aims to fill SC’s open hospital jobs
This photo from Sept. 30 shows a downed Oak tree that struck a North Charleston home during...
Biden approves SC disaster declaration for counties damaged by Hurricane Ian
Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of the Palmetto State Bank, is charged with conspiracy to...
Jury deliberations continue in Russell Laffitte trial
Elderly man crashes car into Bishopville Wendy’s, multiple injured
Elderly man crashes car into Bishopville Wendy’s, multiple injured