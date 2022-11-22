Trial date delayed in Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The trial involving a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach, the 19-year-old girl killed when a boat allegedly driven by Paul Murdaugh crashed, has been pushed back.

The lawsuit that names multiple defendants, including Alex Murdaugh and Parker’s Store, was originally scheduled to go to trial on January 9.

The suit claims Paul Murdaugh was able to buy alcohol underage prior to the 2019 boat crash in Beaufort.

The trial was originally set to begin Monday, Jan. 9 but has been delayed.

According to the court filing, a new trial date has not been determined yet.

