Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Reducing holiday waste

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, how to not be so wasteful during the Thanksgiving season. There’s a lot of turkey, trimmings, and trash.

Ebonee Gadson is the executive director of Keep the Midlands Beautiful. Ebonee was recently recognized as one of Columbia Business Monthly’s “2022 Best & Brightest Under 35.”  She is passionate about making a difference in the community that shaped her.  And that includes helping the Midlands stay beautiful.

See the attachment for ways to have a green Thanksgiving. While on WIS Midday, Ebonee also invited the public to the upcoming Gala for a Greener Midlands.

It’s an evening to recognize Green Award winners - individuals and groups who invoke the mission of Keep the Midlands Beautiful by engaging, inspiring, and encouraging Midlands citizens to recycle responsibly; prevent litter, and beautify their surroundings.

Ebonnee says money raised will help support the group’s programs and increase beautification in the Midlands. At the event, you’ll enjoy a delectable curated menu, and great entertainment, and celebrate the many green achievements of the Midlands community. Organizers say to go prepared to bid on an amazing selection of items during their silent auction. Cocktail attire is appropriate.

The Gala for a Greener Midlands presented by Keep the Midlands Beautiful is Tuesday, December 6 at the Cathy Novinger Girl Scout Leadership Center. That’s located at 1107 Williams Street in downtown Columbia. Tickets are $65. Cocktail attire is optional. Purchase your ticket at the link here.

