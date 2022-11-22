SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina students to eat more local produce in education partnership

The South Carolina Department of Education logo.
The South Carolina Department of Education logo.(The South Carolina Department of Education)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina students will soon be eating more locally grown food in their school meals.

The partnership between the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and the South Carolina Department of Education is providing $3.1 million in grants. It is targeted to strengthen the local food supply chain through small and historically underserved farmers.

“We’re building relationships between farmers and schools, and we’re showing young people the importance of agriculture,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers. “This program can have a lasting impact on the health of our state and the future of farming.”

Under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program, SCDA is working with the Senn Brothers distribution company to purchase the foods and beverages from local farmers for school districts. The food will be used in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Start of the game against Tennessee on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Gamecocks fined by SEC after fans storm field in victory
FILE PHOTO
Chick-fil-A distribution center brings $80 million investment and new jobs to Lexington County
File Graphic
Woman shot, killed at Watermark Place
File photo of gavel and scales of justice.
Orangeburg County, law enforcement agencies sued over alleged failure to act after man killed by girlfriend’s stalker
77-year-old, Robert L. Stevenson is wanted on multiple charges which include two counts of...
Richland County child sex abuse fugitive suspect in custody

Latest News

Tony Chivaroli is joining the WIS First Alert Weather Team.
MEET THE TEAM: Tony Chiavaroli joins WIS’ First Alert Weather
The Lakeview High School logo
Lakeview High School commemorates 1963 championship, dedicates athletic field
Money graphic.
Bond passes Clarendon County Council, $15 million in projects planned
This photo from Sept. 30 shows a downed Oak tree that struck a North Charleston home during...
Biden approves SC disaster declaration for counties damaged by Hurricane Ian