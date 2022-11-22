South Carolina students to eat more local produce in education partnership

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina students will soon be eating more locally grown food in their school meals.

The partnership between the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and the South Carolina Department of Education is providing $3.1 million in grants. It is targeted to strengthen the local food supply chain through small and historically underserved farmers.

“We’re building relationships between farmers and schools, and we’re showing young people the importance of agriculture,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers. “This program can have a lasting impact on the health of our state and the future of farming.”

Under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program, SCDA is working with the Senn Brothers distribution company to purchase the foods and beverages from local farmers for school districts. The food will be used in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.