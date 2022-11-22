Soda City Live: Opening your heart to a child for National Adoption Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Have you had a tugging on your heart to open your heart - and home - to adopting a child? This is National Adoption Month. And in South Carolina, there’s an emphasis on the need for public adoptions of children who are seeking forever families, especially teenagers and sibling groups.

Connelly-Anne Ragley is the Director of Communications and External Affairs with the Department of Social Services. And Lacey Hines is an adoptive parent.

This year’s national theme is “Small Steps Open Doors.” As National Adoption Month begins, 120 children in the state’s foster care system are legally free for adoption and waiting for a permanent place to call home – a forever family.

Of those available for public adoption through DSS, 83% of those children are ages 7-17 and 33% are sibling groups. They represent the agency’s greatest need of providing permanency. This year’s national theme is “Small Steps Open Doors.”

