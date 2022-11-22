Soda City Live: Midlands couple working together to promote healthier lifestyle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Marcus and Ronnisha Simon are the founding partners of NVISIONU a Health & Wealth Company with the goal to positively Impact 1 Billion lives around the world physically, spiritually, and emotionally.

The couples’ vision is to create a community of individuals that believe living a healthier lifestyle and creating wealth should be a priority.

For more information visit, www.visionofimpact.com and fill out the contact form and you will be contacted directly with additional information.

