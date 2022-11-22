SkyView
Soda City Live: Irmo Tree Lighting and Birthday Celebration

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The town of Irmo is not only gearing up for its annual tree lighting ceremony but the first-ever celebration of the town’s birthday.

The annual Tree Lighting ceremony will take place on Sunday, Dec. 6 at Irmo Park at 6 p.m.

That address is 7330 Carlisle Street.

There will be a state of the town by Mayor Barry Walker, Sr., and tons of food, activities, and entertainment for the entire family.

Then on Dec. 10, the town will host its first-ever Gun Buyback event (See flyer for details)

For more information on events for Irmo, click here.

Soda City Live: Irmo Tree Lighting and Birthday Celebration(Town of Irmo)

