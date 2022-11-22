COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The town of Irmo is not only gearing up for its annual tree lighting ceremony but the first-ever celebration of the town’s birthday.

The annual Tree Lighting ceremony will take place on Sunday, Dec. 6 at Irmo Park at 6 p.m.

That address is 7330 Carlisle Street.

There will be a state of the town by Mayor Barry Walker, Sr., and tons of food, activities, and entertainment for the entire family.

Then on Dec. 10, the town will host its first-ever Gun Buyback event (See flyer for details)

For more information on events for Irmo, click here.

Soda City Live: Irmo Tree Lighting and Birthday Celebration (Town of Irmo)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.