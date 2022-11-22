SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Columbia Fireflies Holiday Lights

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Fireflies have announced a NEW Midlands Holiday Tradition, Fireflies Holiday Lights.

Segra Park will be covered in one million LED Lights from now until Dec. 31. For more information, click here

November 19 – December 16:

  • Kids Tickets (ages 3-12):
  • Sunday-Thursday: $9
  • Friday & Saturday: $11
  • Adult Tickets:
  • Sunday-Thursday: $12
  • Friday & Saturday: $14

December 17 – December 31:

  • Kids Tickets (ages 3-12): $12
  • Adult Tickets: $16

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
LIVE: Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.
FILE PHOTO
Chick-fil-A distribution center brings $80 million investment and new jobs to Lexington County
Start of the game against Tennessee on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Gamecocks fined by SEC after fans storm field in victory
Zonnie Cyrus was found deceased by a pond in Saluda County.
Death of Saluda County man whose body was found near pond ruled a homicide, family pleads for justice
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag

Latest News

Soda City Live: Nvisionu
Soda City Live: Midlands couple working together to promote healthier lifestyle
Soda City Live: Thankful for a home adoption special
Soda City Live: Columbia Animal Services “Thankful for a Home” pet adoption special
Soda City Live: Irmo Tree Lighting and Birthday Celebration
Soda City Live: Irmo Tree Lighting and Birthday Celebration
Soda City Live: Opening your heart to a child for National Adoption Month
Soda City Live: Opening your heart to a child for National Adoption Month