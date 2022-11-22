Soda City Live: Columbia Fireflies Holiday Lights

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Fireflies have announced a NEW Midlands Holiday Tradition, Fireflies Holiday Lights.

Segra Park will be covered in one million LED Lights from now until Dec. 31. For more information, click here.

November 19 – December 16:

Kids Tickets (ages 3-12):

Sunday-Thursday: $9

Friday & Saturday: $11

Adult Tickets:

Sunday-Thursday: $12

Friday & Saturday: $14

December 17 – December 31:

Kids Tickets (ages 3-12): $12

Adult Tickets: $16

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.