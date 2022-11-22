Soda City Live: Columbia Animal Services “Thankful for a Home” pet adoption special

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you are looking to add a pet to your family, Columbia Animal Services is offering a special $20 promotion this season.

“Thankful for a Home” is the agency’s newest promotion that will give one lucky ball of fur an opportunity to become a part of a loving family.

Click the link below or see the flyer for additional information.

$20 adoption fee for all cats and dogs (City of Columbia Animal Services)

