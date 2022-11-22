SkyView
SLED: Retired SC Highway Patrol trooper faces charges for 2011 incident

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State investigators say they have arrested a retired South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper.

David Eugene McAlhany, 59, of Greer was charged with misconduct in office, common law misconduct in office and petit larceny, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

According to affidavits, McAlhany is accused of taking personal property from a crash scene on Nov. 1, 2011. Documents say McAlhany later sold the property for personal gain.

The charges date back to 2011, when McAlhany was on duty investigating a wreck and is accused of taking property that belonged to someone else, and then later sold it for personal gain.

McAlhany was employed as a South Carolina State Trooper at the time of the offense but has since retired.

He was booked at the Greenville County Detention Center.

