Rattler, Uiagalelei follow similar paths into rivalry game

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws a short pass during the second half of an...
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws a short pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C.((AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.))
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(AP) - South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler and his Clemson counterpart DJ Uiagalelei have followed similar paths to the Palmetto State showdown on Saturday.

Both were highly regarded prep stars from the West expected to dominate in college. Each had on-field adversity and critics that caused a change in course. Now, the two get another chance to show how far they’ve come when the Gamecocks take on the seventh-ranked Tigers on Saturday in the Palmetto State’s biggest sporting event.

“He went through kind of what I went through,” Rattler said Tuesday. “That’s my guy.”

The Gamecocks (7-4) look to break a seven-game series losing streak to the Tigers (10-1) this weekend, as Rattler and Uiagalelei seek more evidence their problems of the past are behind them.

The two were near the top of most Heisman Trophy lists before the 2021 season.

Rattler was coming off a Big 12 title season at Oklahoma, a savvy sophomore with a big arm on his way to 14 straight wins as a starter.

Uiagalelei, also a sophomore, entered his first season as a Clemson starter as the heir apparent to NFL No. 1 draft pick Trevor Lawrence.

