Lakeview High School commemorates 1963 championship, dedicates athletic field

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday marked the passing of the torch 60 years in the making for Lakeview High School.

Nov. 22, 1963, saw the school become champions after winning the Class AA state football championship. To mark the victory, the Brookland Lakeview Empowerment Center and other partners are dedicating the newly renovated athletic field at noon with members of that championship team.

The field is slated for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places. Dominion Energy collaborated with community partners in the renovations to include new turf, an irrigation system, and a walking track and lighting.

Tuesday’s ceremony includes a handoff from the alumni team to a youth AAU player. A former Lakeview cheerleader will pass a bullhorn to a member of the current youth cheer team.

Speakers on the event itinerary include Brookland Baptist Church pastor Charles Jackson, Sr., Dominion Energy South Carolina President Keller Kissam, and SC State Sen. Nikki Setzler.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.