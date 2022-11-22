FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Temperatures will start to warm up this week and rain chances will arrive just in time for your Black Friday Shopping.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Tuesday will stay cloudy at times with highs in the low 60s

Wednesday will feature highs in the upper 60s and mostly sunny skies

The Thanksgiving forecast will feature Mostly Cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s with a slight chance of a showers late in the day

Black Friday will bring the best chance of rain this week as a front crosses the area

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Clouds return today as a surface Low develops off the coast and sends clouds surging over the Carolinas, but most of the rain associated with the system will remain closer to the coast.

Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Thanksgiving will have a good deal of clouds during the day with highs in the low to mid 60s, in the evening a cold front will swing into the region and bring a chance of rain overnight and a better chance Friday. The rain Friday will be the heaviest early in the day and start to taper off by the afternoon. Another storm system will shift out of the Gulf of Mexico Saturday night and Sunday and give is a continuation of rain chances for the weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for PM showers. Highs are in the middle 50s.

Wednesday: Warmer and Cloudy with highs reaching the middle 60s.

Thanksgiving: Mostly Cloudy a few showers late. Rain chance 20% . Highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: Widespread areas of rain. Rain chance 80%. Highs in the lower 60s.

