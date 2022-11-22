FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Rain showers to return on Black Friday after a dry stretch through Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clouds will move out overnight allowing for bright sunny skies Wednesday warming highs into the upper 60s. Thanksgiving looks dry, just with cloudy conditions. Showers arrive on Black Friday with more rain lingering into Saturday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Wednesday will feature highs in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies

The Thanksgiving forecast will feature mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 60s.

Scattered showers arrive for Black Friday for a soggy shopping outlook

More showers are likely on Saturday with drier weather expected on Sunday.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

The clouds will slow move out of the region tonight with temperatures dipping down into the lower 40s.

Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Thanksgiving will have a good deal of clouds during the day with highs in the low to mid 60s.

After midnight a cold front will swing into the region and bring a chance of rain on Friday.

The rain Friday will be the heaviest early in the day and start to taper off by the afternoon.

Another storm system will shift out of the Gulf of Mexico Saturday sliding a second cold front over the Carolinas producing another round of rain.

In total most of the Midlands will receive about 1-2 inches of rain on Friday and Saturday.

This system will push out over the Atlantic Sunday allowing for drier conditions as many of your head home after the Thanksgiving holiday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Warmer and mostly sunny with highs reaching the mid-upper 60s.

Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy conditions. Highs in the low 60s.

Friday: Widespread areas of rain. Rain chance 80%. Highs in the lower 60s.

Saturday: More scattered showers likely with temperatures in the 60s.

Sunday: Dry with clearing skies into the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s.

