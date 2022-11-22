SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Elderly man crashes car into Bishopville Wendy’s, multiple injured

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A vehicle crashed through the front doors of a Wendy’s Tuesday, leaving multiple people injured in Lee County.

Sheriff Daniel Simon said the crash happened at 1340 Sumter Hwy, just off I-20 in the Pilot Travel Center. At around 12:38 p.m. an elderly man and a passenger drove through the front doors of the building.

Investigators said it hit with enough force to push the counter back into a grill. Several people were reported injured inside. At least one victim was pinned under the car.

The driver and passenger were reported to have been uninjured and were examined by EMS. Victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Start of the game against Tennessee on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Gamecocks fined by SEC after fans storm field in victory
FILE PHOTO
Chick-fil-A distribution center brings $80 million investment and new jobs to Lexington County
File photo of gavel and scales of justice.
Orangeburg County, law enforcement agencies sued over alleged failure to act after man killed by girlfriend’s stalker
Zonnie Cyrus was found deceased by a pond in Saluda County.
Death of Saluda County man whose body was found near pond ruled a homicide, family pleads for justice
File Graphic
Woman shot, killed at Watermark Place

Latest News

Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
Senator Graham issues statement after Georgia Grand Jury testimony
Talkin' Trash Tuesday: Reducing Holiday Waste
A crash on I-77 left two people dead.
WATCH: Team coverage of I-77 crash in Charlotte