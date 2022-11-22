Death of Saluda County man whose body was found near pond ruled a homicide, family pleads for justice

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - The suspicious death of a 22-year-old Saluda County man, whose body was found next to a pond over the weekend, has been ruled a homicide.

According to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, a hunter discovered Zonnie Cyrus’ body on Hiland Farm Road in Monetta shortly after 11 A.M. Saturday.

That is off Padgett Pond Road and about four miles from the Monetta Drive-In Theatre.

The dirt road where Cyrus’ body was found is on private property, and the nearest home is about a third of a mile away.

Brittney Cyrus, Zonnie’s cousin, said she never expected to receive the call that she got this weekend.

She said the loss of her cousin has been eating her up inside, but she is putting her faith and trust in God, hoping to get some answers.

“How could somebody do that to a human being, a child at that?” Brittney said. “He was only 22 years old. How can you do that to somebody? I mean, nobody in this world is perfect, nobody ain’t in this world that’s bright, and that’s going to have all the answers, but the way I look at it, it is hurting and it’s like I never thought in a million years that I would have to go through this.”

Brittney said Zonnie was a good person, always smiling, and willing to drop anything to help friends and family.

She added that he was very passionate about his job at Amick Farms.

“To me, I can’t say R.I.P. to my cousin yet until we got closure all the way,” Brittney said. “And I’m going take my shades off and I want you all to see what you all did to me, and how me and his brother, his daddy feeling. Like y’all really took somebody that I cared about the most and I stayed on top of him to try to keep him focused. And I was proud of him.”

Brittney said she last spoke with Zonnie on Thursday.

“You told me you love me and I loved you back,” she said.

Saluda County Sheriff Joshua Price is promising justice.

“We’re going to work to the fullest extent, everything this office can do to bring justice to this victim and find out who did this,” he said.

He called the incident a tragedy and said he is praying for the Cyrus family.

Brittney is asking the community for help.

“To be talking about my cousin like this and the way how he was dead, it hurts so bad,” she said. “I’m just pleading for anybody that knows anything, just come forward, help my family to get some closure and so we could be at ease and at peace.”

Price told WIS that at this point in the investigation, there’s no evidence to suggest that Cyrus’ death was a drowning.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at the Newberry Pathology Group.

