Bond passes Clarendon County Council, $15 million in projects planned

Money graphic.
Money graphic.(Source: MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A multi-million bond passed the Clarendon County Council Monday night.

County Administrator David Epperson said the $15 million will be used towards capital improvements at five locations across the area.

This includes a new fire station in Turbeville, a new fleet maintenance facility, a new animal control station, and a new public works facility. Roughly half of the funding is dedicated to a new emergency call center for the county.

Epperson said the projects hope to break ground by mid-2023. He says it is exploring alternative fundraising in state funding and industrial investment before considering raising taxes to pay for the plan.

