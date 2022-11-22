Biden approves SC disaster declaration for counties damaged by Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties can apply for federal aid if their property was damaged from Hurricane Ian.

President Joe Biden approved the South Carolina Disaster Declaration Gov. Henry McMaster requested on Nov. 1.

McMaster made the request after extensive damage assessments by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the Federal Emergency Management Agency determined 17 homes were destroyed, 232 homes experienced major damage and 82 experienced minor damage because of the storm.

Ongoing assessments set the price tag for state and local agencies at more than $25 million, McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said.

Biden’s approval means residents of Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties can seek federal funds if they experienced damage. Federal aid can also help state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Ian during the period of Sept. 25 to Oct. 4.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Hurricane Ian in Berkeley, Charleston, Clarendon, Georgetown, Horry, Jasper, and Williamsburg Counties.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA, or by using the FEMA App.

