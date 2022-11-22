SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Biden approves SC disaster declaration for counties damaged by Hurricane Ian

Residents in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties can now apply for Federal aid to recover from Hurricane Ian.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties can apply for federal aid if their property was damaged from Hurricane Ian.

President Joe Biden approved the South Carolina Disaster Declaration Gov. Henry McMaster requested on Nov. 1.

McMaster made the request after extensive damage assessments by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the Federal Emergency Management Agency determined 17 homes were destroyed, 232 homes experienced major damage and 82 experienced minor damage because of the storm.

Ongoing assessments set the price tag for state and local agencies at more than $25 million, McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said.

Biden’s approval means residents of Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties can seek federal funds if they experienced damage. Federal aid can also help state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Ian during the period of Sept. 25 to Oct. 4.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Hurricane Ian in Berkeley, Charleston, Clarendon, Georgetown, Horry, Jasper, and Williamsburg Counties.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA, or by using the FEMA App.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Start of the game against Tennessee on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Gamecocks fined by SEC after fans storm field in victory
FILE PHOTO
Chick-fil-A distribution center brings $80 million investment and new jobs to Lexington County
File Graphic
Woman shot, killed at Watermark Place
File photo of gavel and scales of justice.
Orangeburg County, law enforcement agencies sued over alleged failure to act after man killed by girlfriend’s stalker
77-year-old, Robert L. Stevenson is wanted on multiple charges which include two counts of...
Richland County child sex abuse fugitive suspect in custody