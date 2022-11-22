SkyView
Biden approves Federal aid for Hurricane Ian recovery in South Carolina

President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and...
President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and Infrastructure Investment Meeting at the G-20 summit, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - President Joe Biden has approved federal aid for areas affected by Hurricane Ian during the period of Sept. 25 to Oct. 4, 2022.

This action makes federal funding available for individuals in the Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry Counties who were affected by the hurricane.

The funding will be available for grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of Ian.

According to the White House, funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations.

Also, funding is available on a cost-sharing basis to help reduce or eliminate long-term risks caused by hazards or disasters statewide.

Kevin A. Wallace, Sr. is named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for recovery operations in the affected areas.

Residents and business owners in the affected areas can apply for assistance by clicking here.

