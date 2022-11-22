SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas teen

Madison Baker, 14, was last seen in Arkansas on Monday.
Madison Baker, 14, was last seen in Arkansas on Monday.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Madison Baker, 14, who is missing from Barling, Arkansas.

Madison was last seen on Monday.

She is described as a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5 foot 3 inches and weighs 143 pounds.

Madison was last seen wearing a red and black Northside High School softball jacket, gray Mickey Mouse pajama pants and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about where Madison may be is asked to call the Barling Police Department at 479-242-5964.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Start of the game against Tennessee on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Gamecocks fined by SEC after fans storm field in victory
FILE PHOTO
Chick-fil-A distribution center brings $80 million investment and new jobs to Lexington County
File Graphic
Woman shot, killed at Watermark Place
File photo of gavel and scales of justice.
Orangeburg County, law enforcement agencies sued over alleged failure to act after man killed by girlfriend’s stalker
77-year-old, Robert L. Stevenson is wanted on multiple charges which include two counts of...
Richland County child sex abuse fugitive suspect in custody

Latest News

An elderly woman cooks food on a gas burner during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov....
‘Stock up on blankets’: Ukrainians brace for bleak winter
A gunman was tackled by bar patrons in Florida.
Caught on camera: Florida bar patrons tackle gunman
This photo from Sept. 30 shows a downed Oak tree that struck a North Charleston home during...
Biden approves SC disaster declaration for counties damaged by Hurricane Ian
A gunman was tackled by bar patrons in Florida.
Caught on camera: Florida bar patrons tackle gunman